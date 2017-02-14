This L.A. student earned a perfect score on his AP Spanish exam

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Unified School District board members recognized him for his achievement.

He got every single answer correct. It's much rarer than getting the top score of 5, which is possible with a few mistakes.

Noe Martinon, 17, now a senior at Santee Education Complex, was one of them.

Only 108 of those students, or fewer than 1 percent, earned a perfect score on the college-level test for high school students.

More than 163,000 students worldwide took the Advanced Placement Spanish Language and Culture exam last year.

In all, Noe got 5s on three AP exams last year, and he wants to do the same on four more this year.

He took his moment before the board as an opportunity to make sure people know that his community and his school just south of downtown L.A. are home to high-achieving students.

"I'm not the last one that's going to do something big," Noe said in an interview.

He said he hopes to earn a doctorate in history or political science.

His mother, Irma Palma Estrada, said in Spanish that when she found out Noe received a perfect score she told him, "Wow, lo logras !," or,"Wow, you did it!" Now, she said, she wants him to graduate, and achieve his dreams and ambitions.

Noe's AP Spanish teacher, Jerry Olague, told the board, "Noe "never earned a perfect score in my classroom." But, Olague said, he turned in all his work and came in on the weekends to take practice tests.

This perfect score, the teacher said, was the result of hard work and sacrificed Saturdays.

