Georgia Tech dean is chosen to replace UC Davis chancellor who resigned under ethics cloud

Teresa Watanabe
University of California President Janet Napolitano announced Tuesday that she has selected Gary May, a Georgia Tech dean and UC Berkeley alumnus, as her choice to become the seventh chancellor of UC Davis .

May, who has long supported promoting minorities in higher education, will replace Linda Katehi, who resigned last year after a UC investigation into her alleged conflicts of interest found she violated multiple university policies and misled her superiors, the public and the media.

In a statement, Napolitano praised May as a “dynamic leader and an accomplished scholar and engineer with a passion for helping others succeed.”The UC Board of Regents will vote on the appointment during a special meeting at UCLA on Feb. 23.

