- More than $3.3 million in outside spending has poured into the L.A. school board race.
- A new California law that bans state-funded travel to states that discriminate against LGBT people is affecting college students' plans.
Georgia Tech dean is chosen to replace UC Davis chancellor who resigned under ethics cloud
|Teresa Watanabe
University of California President Janet Napolitano announced Tuesday that she has selected Gary May, a Georgia Tech dean and UC Berkeley alumnus, as her choice to become the seventh chancellor of UC Davis .
May, who has long supported promoting minorities in higher education, will replace Linda Katehi, who resigned last year after a UC investigation into her alleged conflicts of interest found she violated multiple university policies and misled her superiors, the public and the media.
In a statement, Napolitano praised May as a “dynamic leader and an accomplished scholar and engineer with a passion for helping others succeed.”The UC Board of Regents will vote on the appointment during a special meeting at UCLA on Feb. 23.