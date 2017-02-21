BREAKING NEWS
Lakers
Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak, exec Jim Buss relieved of duties as Magic Johnson takes over basketball operations
LOCAL CALIFORNIA

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

Betsy DeVos California State University Higher Education LAUSD University of California

What's new in education today: New state travel ban affects college students; U.S. student debt tops $1 trillion

Nita Lelyveld
L.A. school board President Steve Zimmer (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
L.A. school board President Steve Zimmer (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

Across the nation:

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
66°