What's new in education today: New state travel ban affects college students; U.S. student debt tops $1 trillion

- More than $3.3 million in outside spending has poured into the L.A. school board race.
- A new California law that bans state-funded travel to states that discriminate against LGBT people is affecting college students' plans.
In and around Los Angeles:
- It turns out the big election spending in L.A . is in the school board races.
- Former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan, 86, marries the head of admissions at Harvard-Westlake.
- A principal gives a first-grader who lost his mom something to smile about.
In California:
- California sent a message to states with anti-LGBT laws — and it has changed the plans of college scholars and athletes.
- A malfunctioning lithium battery in a teenager's backpack may have caused a small fire at a school.
Across the nation:
- When Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said D.C. teachers she met were in "receive mode," they had something to say.
- For-profit colleges look forward to changes under President Trump.
- National student loan debt hits $1.31 trillion.