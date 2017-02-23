LOCAL CALIFORNIA

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Applications for college financial aid through the California Dream Act are much lower than they were last year, and officials think the biggest reason is fear.
  • The Trump administration is rolling back Obama-era protections for transgender students, but California's schools chief has promised to uphold students’ rights.
Betsy DeVos California State University Higher Education K-12 University of California

A promise to transgender students, fewer Dreamers and Napolitano's tough talk: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
Janet Napolitano (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
Janet Napolitano (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

  • Fewer students who came into the U.S. without legal status are applying for California college aid.
  • Transgender students have explicit rights in California.
  • UC President Janet Napolitano blasts Trump immigration crackdown as a backward step.
  • California ranks fifth on Advanced Placement test scores.

Nationwide:

  • The Trump administration rescinded Obama-era guidance on transgender students, despite reports that Betsy DeVos disagrees.
  • The College Board is beefing up its security — and administering fewer international tests — after reports of cheating on the SAT.

To learn more, talk to us on Facebook . And go to www.latimes.com/schools to find all our latest education news in one spot.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
51°