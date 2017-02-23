Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Applications for college financial aid through the California Dream Act are much lower than they were last year, and officials think the biggest reason is fear.
- The Trump administration is rolling back Obama-era protections for transgender students, but California's schools chief has promised to uphold students’ rights.
A promise to transgender students, fewer Dreamers and Napolitano's tough talk: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Cal State Los Angeles and Cal State Long Beach make it on a list of 10 worst colleges for free speech.
- A Sylmar teen, last seen leaving his school, has been missing since Friday's rainstorm.
In California:
- Fewer students who came into the U.S. without legal status are applying for California college aid.
- Transgender students have explicit rights in California.
- UC President Janet Napolitano blasts Trump immigration crackdown as a backward step.
- California ranks fifth on Advanced Placement test scores.
Nationwide:
- The Trump administration rescinded Obama-era guidance on transgender students, despite reports that Betsy DeVos disagrees.
- The College Board is beefing up its security — and administering fewer international tests — after reports of cheating on the SAT.
