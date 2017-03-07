Melvoin scores the 'Downton Abbey' endorsement

Allen Leech, who plays Irish firebrand Branson on "Downton Abbey," moved to Los Angeles in January.

On Tuesday night, he found himself at candidate Nick Melvoin's victory party in Venice. He stood drinking a beer in an arts space with industrial lighting, a ping pong table, a foosball table, and many other young, mostly white people.

What brought Leech out? His girlfriend, Jessica Herman, also an actress, knew Melvoin growing up. Herman went to El Rodeo School in Beverly Hills, but her mother taught in L.A. Unified.

"I came here to show my support," Leech said. "I didn't follow the school board before I knew Nick, but now I will."

Despite his self-professed lack of context, Leech said he thinks the race matters because, "in the current political climate, it's important that politics start at the ground root level." He says he knows Melvoin as a "great, driven and well-educated young man."

Herman said she is confident that Melvoin will "fight for education for everyone."

"Not just the elites," Leech chimed in.