Baby boxes, disruptive parents, later school start times: What's new in education today

L.A. Unified is looking at a way to smooth conflict between parents and schools.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will address a trade organization for magnet schools today. DeVos is a proponent of charter schools. Here in L.A., the district has used the appeal of magnets to try to recoup enrollment lost to charters.