Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • L.A. Unified is looking at a way to smooth conflict between parents and schools.
  • U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will address a trade organization for magnet schools today. DeVos is a proponent of charter schools. Here in L.A., the district has used the appeal of magnets to try to recoup enrollment lost to charters.
Baby boxes, disruptive parents, later school start times: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
Los Angeles City College (Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • The L.A. Unified school board yesterday discussed a way to soothe conflicts between schools and parents.
  • The Department of Public Health is investigating the death of an 18-year-old Santa Monica High School senior.
  • Our editorial board endorsed these candidates for the Los Angeles Community College District.

In California:

  • State Sen. Anthony Portantino wants California's schools to start later in the day.
  • There's a sinkhole in a San Diego school parking lot.
  • Tustin Unified is inviting President Trump for a visit, so he can learn about the good things happening in public schools.
  • More California millennials are showing up in emergency rooms because of heroin use.

Nationwide:

