- It's day three of Betsy DeVos' tenure. She spent Thursday at Howard University, with alumna Omarosa Manigault, once of "The Apprentice," in tow. DeVos' first stop today was Jefferson Academy in Southwest D.C., where protesters waited to greet her.
- Loyola Marymount University has announced its plan to open a new Silicon Beach-focused campus in Playa Vista.
Bat Bots, teens sentenced to reading, a schools chief who didn't speak for a month: What's new in education today
Los Angeles
- Will the real PTA please stand up? Yes, that is an issue. Here's why.
- Los Angeles Unified school board candidates sound off on charter schools.
- The L.A. County winners of the academic decathlon are ... the students of South Pasadena High School. For the third time. #geniusalert
- Former Alhambra girls basketball coach Joseph Kikuchi was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for sexually abusing a teenage player.
- Turns out Montebello Unified's top financial officer submitted false information about his past employment.
- L.A. Unified is hiring two "computer forensic specialists."
- Meet Bat Bot -- a Caltech creation.
California
- Kellyanne Conway said Trump still wants to abolish Common Core. He can't do that, so here's a new website on teaching the standards.
- A Sacramento student died from breathing problems during P.E.
- A video of a violent bullying incident in Modesto is going viral.
- Oakland's interim superintendent once participated in a monthlong silent meditation retreat. She drew on it in her transition to the new job.
Nation
- High school seniors (and parents), take note: Changes are coming to the Common App.
- A storm could be moving in to Betsy DeVos' home state, as Detroit's school board considers suing Michigan over school closures.
- Last year, five teens vandalized a historic black schoolhouse with anti-Semitic and racist graffiti. Their sentence: Read books and write reports about polarizing moments in history.
- Schools in Liberty, Mo., are adding more advanced Spanish "heritage speaker" classes for the growing number of students who grew up speaking the language at home.
- Indianapolis' "newcomer program" for immigrants has more than double the expected enrollment . Teachers say they're giving fearful students a safe space.