Bat Bots, teens sentenced to reading, a schools chief who didn't speak for a month: What's new in education today

welcome to our look at education news across California and the nation.

Los Angeles

Will the real PTA please stand up? Yes, that is an issue. Here's why.

Los Angeles Unified school board candidates sound off on charter schools.

The L.A. County winners of the academic decathlon are ... the students of South Pasadena High School. For the third time. #geniusalert

Former Alhambra girls basketball coach Joseph Kikuchi was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for sexually abusing a teenage player.

Turns out Montebello Unified's top financial officer submitted false information about his past employment.

L.A. Unified is hiring two "computer forensic specialists."

Meet Bat Bot -- a Caltech creation.

California

Kellyanne Conway said Trump still wants to abolish Common Core. He can't do that, so here's a new website on teaching the standards.

A Sacramento student died from breathing problems during P.E.

A video of a violent bullying incident in Modesto is going viral.

Oakland's interim superintendent once participated in a monthlong silent meditation retreat. She drew on it in her transition to the new job.

Nation