Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos used her first public speech to praise magnet schools. Today, she addressed leaders of community colleges.
  • L.A. Unified urges students and staff not to join 'A Day without Immigrants' protests.
Billions for USC, keeping guns out of schools, DeVos talks magnets: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • Among the candidates vying in four Pasadena Unified school board races, the one who has raised the most money in campaign donations is the only one running unopposed.
  • What turned out to be a ceremonial drill rifle prompted a lockdown at two Simi Valley schools.
  • USC is closing in on its $6-billion fundraising goal 17 months ahead of schedule.

In California:

Nationwide:

  • Social studies standards in Texas don't mention the Ku Klux Klan or Jim Crow laws.
  • Intel has stopped sponsoring science fairs.
  • Investors expect for-profit colleges to fare well under Trump.
  • Officials in Maryland and Florida are trying to reduce the amount of time students spend taking standardized tests.
  • A conservative group with White House ties issued a report saying the U.S. Department of Education should be abolished.
  • In her first public speech, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos praised magnet schools.

