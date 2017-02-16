Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos used her first public speech to praise magnet schools. Today, she addressed leaders of community colleges.
- L.A. Unified urges students and staff not to join 'A Day without Immigrants' protests.
Billions for USC, keeping guns out of schools, DeVos talks magnets: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Among the candidates vying in four Pasadena Unified school board races, the one who has raised the most money in campaign donations is the only one running unopposed.
- What turned out to be a ceremonial drill rifle prompted a lockdown at two Simi Valley schools.
- USC is closing in on its $6-billion fundraising goal 17 months ahead of schedule.
In California:
- The new "Model Middle Schools" are announced.
- State lawmakers are discussing California's new school accountability system.
- New legislation would prevent guns from entering California's schools.
Nationwide:
- Social studies standards in Texas don't mention the Ku Klux Klan or Jim Crow laws.
- Intel has stopped sponsoring science fairs.
- Investors expect for-profit colleges to fare well under Trump.
- Officials in Maryland and Florida are trying to reduce the amount of time students spend taking standardized tests.
- A conservative group with White House ties issued a report saying the U.S. Department of Education should be abolished.
- In her first public speech, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos praised magnet schools.