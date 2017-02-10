Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- It's day three of Betsy DeVos' tenure. Her first stop today was Jefferson Academy in Southwest D.C., where protesters at first blocked her entrance. She and her security detail had to find another way in. One protester was arrested.
- Loyola Marymount University has announced its plan to open a new Silicon Beach-focused campus in Playa Vista.
Black fourth-graders have been making steady gains on national reading tests
|Joy Resmovits
The curve may look flat, but the gains are pretty significant because reading scores, on average, increase at a far slower rate than math scores. Researchers hypothesize that it's because reading is so dependent on time spent outside of school.