L.A. bullying, Valentine's Day surprise, Houston school turnaround: What's new in education today

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- The L.A. Unified School Board meets today. On the agenda: a $21.5-million expenditure on eight school repair projects, 296 alternative fuel buses, an agreement between UCLA and the district on Horace Mann UCLA Community School, and a a plan to train school staff to use restorative justice with parents.
- At one L.A. school, the person assigned to handle bullying complaints didn't even know that was her job, according to an audit released in response to a public-records request by The Times.
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- A new audit found 1 in 5 Los Angeles Unified School District high school students reported being bullied last year.
- The Compton Community College District takes the first big step on the long road toward getting its accreditation back.
- Teenagers working at a Boyle Heights newspaper learn about a lot more than news.
In California:
- This Rancho San Diego first-grader was reading a Valentine's Day letter to her father, deployed in the Navy, when he surprised her by returning after being away for over a year.
- Some schools in Oakland are trying out a Denver-based program designed to grow — and sustain — young readers.
- The winner of Grammy Music Educator of the Year is Keith Hancock , a choral teacher in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Nationwide:
- A Houston school once known for its gang activity is experimenting with giving students more choice in what to learn.
- America's first public school was founded on Feb. 13, 1635.
- Seventeen leading universities, including Stanford, have added their support to a legal challenge to Trump's executive order on immigration.
- Meet Besty DeVos (yes, you read that correctly).