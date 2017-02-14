L.A. bullying, Valentine's Day surprise, Houston school turnaround: What's new in education today

LOCAL CALIFORNIA

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • The L.A. Unified School Board meets today. On the agenda: a $21.5-million expenditure on eight school repair projects, 296 alternative fuel buses, an agreement between UCLA and the district on Horace Mann UCLA Community School, and a a plan to train school staff to use restorative justice with parents.
  • At one L.A. school, the person assigned to handle bullying complaints didn't even know that was her job, according to an audit released in response to a public-records request by The Times.
In and around Los Angeles:

  • A new audit found 1 in 5 Los Angeles Unified School District high school students reported being bullied last year.
  • The Compton Community College District takes the first big step on the long road toward getting its accreditation back.
  • Teenagers working at a Boyle Heights newspaper learn about a lot more than news.

In California:

  • This Rancho San Diego first-grader was reading a Valentine's Day letter to her father, deployed in the Navy, when he surprised her by returning after being away for over a year.
  • Some schools in Oakland are trying out a Denver-based program designed to grow — and sustain — young readers.
  • The winner of Grammy Music Educator of the Year is Keith Hancock , a choral teacher in Rancho Santa Margarita.

Nationwide:

