L.A. bullying, Valentine's Day surprise, Houston school turnaround: What's new in education today

The L.A. Unified School Board meets today. On the agenda: a $21.5-million expenditure on eight school repair projects, 296 alternative fuel buses, an agreement between UCLA and the district on Horace Mann UCLA Community School, and a a plan to train school staff to use restorative justice with parents.

At one L.A. school, the person assigned to handle bullying complaints didn't even know that was her job, according to an audit released in response to a public-records request by The Times.