Cal State Dominguez Hills is building a new science center, thanks to a $4-million grant from Toyota
|Rosanna Xia
The Toyota USA Foundation is giving Cal State Dominguez Hills $4 million to build a science center focused on preparing students for careers in technology, engineering and math.
The 87,000-square-foot Toyota Center for Innovation in STEM Education will include a fabrication lab, high-tech classrooms, collaborative workspaces and labs for K-12 teacher training, according to a joint announcement this week. Groundbreaking is scheduled for next fall.
More than 1.4 million new STEM-related jobs could go unfilled by 2018, according to U.S. Department of Labor estimates. Filling this gap, officials said, has been a priority for both the public university and the business world.
“Investing today to provide hands-on, creative experiences that create excitement for STEM careers is critical to America’s advanced manufacturing future,” said Mike Goss, president of the Toyota USA Foundation. “We want this new facility to help support students of the South Bay and Los Angeles so that they can be prepared for the next generation of jobs.”
Toyota Motor Sales, a marketing arm of the company, committed an additional $750,000 toward trailers that will be equipped with tools such as 3-D printers and laser cutters. These “mobile fab labs,” pulled by four Toyota Tundra trucks, will hit the streets in May and travel around to local schools.
The new science center and fab labs will be a “key resource for the university” – providing much-needed tools for instructors to develop more creative academic programs, said Cal State Dominguez Hills President Willie Hagan. “Educators are constantly adapting to new, innovative technology and processes to prepare students for success in our global society.”