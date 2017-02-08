Hello, and welcome to Essential Education.
Millions of you tuned in Tuesday to the confirmation of Donald Trump's Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos .
Today is DeVos' first day, and it's also ours. We hope you'll stay tuned, and come to us to find out what's happening in schools and colleges across California -- and nationwide. On our radar today:
- Vice President Mike Pence cast a historic tie-breaking vote to seal the confirmation of DeVos, a Michigan Republican fundraisers who loves school choice .
- Here in Los Angeles, there's a major school board race afoot. The Times' editorial board today endorsed these candidates .
- Some campaign materials want you to associate board president Steve Zimmer with murderers.
- A lawsuit is targeting a major source of union funding.
- You have to meet this 83-year-old man who is just now graduating from high school.
Cheat sheet: What we've been up to lately
|Joy Resmovits
There's been no shortage of education news to keep our team busy. Here are the bigger stories we're covering.
Anna Phillips has been looking into the management practices of a local charter school network. Most recently, she wrote about Celerity Dyad Charter School in South Los Angeles — where teachers were invited to a lavish holiday party in Hollywood, but students had no library, cafeteria or gymnasium.
The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security raided Celerity's headquarters two weeks ago. Read more here.
A proposed tuition increase at Cal State caused students to rally outside of a Board of Trustees meeting recently, Rosanna Xia reported. The Cal State proposal came just after the University of California regents voted to end a six-year tuition freeze, a story that Teresa Watanabe followed from the moment it was first proposed.
Speaking of the UC system, Teresa has been closely tracking the debate over free speech that has roiled the campuses since the election.
Violent protests led UC Berkeley to cancel a planned speech by conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopolous, leading to a debate on the limits of free speech and a threatening tweet from President Trump.
What are we missing? Tell us on Twitter.