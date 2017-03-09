Competing visions for L.A. Unified, how teens celebrated women and testing turf wars: What's new in education today

L.A. Now
Special Report: Upgrade your jail cell — for a price
Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Two dueling visions could shape the future of the Los Angeles Unified School District.
  • L.A.’s teens explain why women need their own day.
Joy Resmovits
The L.A. women's march. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

Nationwide:

  • For-profit Camelot Education is facing allegations of abuse.
  • The U.S. Senate voted to overturn Obama's teacher-preparation rules.
  • How a star cancer researcher in Ohio accused of ethical breaches got a free pass from the university that employs him.

