Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
Competing visions for L.A. Unified, how teens celebrated women and testing turf wars: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- The two competing visions for the future of L.A. Unified.
- Let L.A. teens tell you why women need their own day.
In California:
- Meet this vice chancellor of California Community Colleges, who came here from Vietnam.
- There's a fight over who can test California's high school juniors.
Nationwide:
- For-profit Camelot Education is facing allegations of abuse.
- The U.S. Senate voted to overturn Obama's teacher-preparation rules.
- How a star cancer researcher in Ohio accused of ethical breaches got a free pass from the university that employs him.