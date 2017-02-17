'Day Without Immigrants' leads to more absences than usual in L.A. and Long Beach public schools

The Nickel Diner in downtown Los Angeles hung a sign in solidarity with the national "Day Without Immigrants."

Many immigrants in Los Angeles rooted for a “Day Without Immigrants,” a protest Thursday that shut down down restaurants, construction sites and businesses nationwide to highlight the contributions immigrants make to the U.S. economy. But most didn't risk skipping a day of work.

Traffic felt lighter, some restaurants closed and several thousand students stayed home from school. Groups of students turned out in force. At L.A. Unified schools, about 3,000 students more than usual were absent. And in the Long Beach School District, the county’s second-largest, about 9,000 students skipped school — triple the amount of the day before.