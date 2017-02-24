LOCAL CALIFORNIA

  • Applications for college financial aid through the California Dream Act are much lower than they were last year, and officials think the biggest reason is fear.
  • The Trump administration is rolling back Obama-era protections for transgender students, but California's schools chief has promised to uphold students’ rights.
DeVos' CPAC speech, an L.A. school board voter guide, Apple on Trump: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
L.A. School Board president Steve Zimmer (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • LA Weekly has a voter guide to the Los Angeles Unified board of education race.
  • Los Angeles Unified officials are pledging to protect the rights of the city's transgender students.
  • The district is holding several financial aid workshops Saturday, to encourage high school students to apply for help for college before the March 2 deadline.

In California:

Nationwide:

