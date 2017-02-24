Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Applications for college financial aid through the California Dream Act are much lower than they were last year, and officials think the biggest reason is fear.
- The Trump administration is rolling back Obama-era protections for transgender students, but California's schools chief has promised to uphold students’ rights.
DeVos' CPAC speech, an L.A. school board voter guide, Apple on Trump: What's new in education today
In and around Los Angeles:
- LA Weekly has a voter guide to the Los Angeles Unified board of education race.
- Los Angeles Unified officials are pledging to protect the rights of the city's transgender students.
- The district is holding several financial aid workshops Saturday, to encourage high school students to apply for help for college before the March 2 deadline.
In California:
- State officials are exploring how to measure school climate.
- UC Davis' newly named chancellor is an engineer and a Trekkie.
Nationwide:
- Apple criticized Trump's reversal of Obama's transgender student protections.
- U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos addressed CPAC about free speech on college campuses and the way the media has portrayed her.
