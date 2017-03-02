LOCAL CALIFORNIA

  • Today is the deadline for applying to California state financial aid for college.
  • Cal State Dominguez Hills is getting a new science center , courtesy of Toyota.

Feinstein's DeVos letter, an app for reporting graffiti, a new science center: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
Dianne Feinstein (Getty Images)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • L.A. Unified is promoting an app that lets  students report graffiti or other maintenance issues at their schools.
  • The school district is suing the city's Housing Authority, saying it didn't clean up lead and arsenic in groundwater and soil at a Watts high school.

In California :

Nationwide :

Latest updates

