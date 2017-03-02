Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Today is the deadline for applying to California state financial aid for college.
- Cal State Dominguez Hills is getting a new science center , courtesy of Toyota.
Feinstein's DeVos letter, an app for reporting graffiti, a new science center: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- L.A. Unified is promoting an app that lets students report graffiti or other maintenance issues at their schools.
- The school district is suing the city's Housing Authority, saying it didn't clean up lead and arsenic in groundwater and soil at a Watts high school.
In California :
- Sen. Dianne Feinstein asked Betsy DeVos to promise she'll keep LGBT kids safe.
- How does California rank in per-pupil spending? The answer varies.
Nationwide :
- Columnist Michael Hiltzik says recent studies of school voucher programs "couldn't have come at a worse time" for Betsy DeVos.
- Developers are rushing to build student housing in time for the next academic year.