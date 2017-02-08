Hello, and welcome to Essential Education.
Millions of you tuned in Tuesday to the confirmation of Donald Trump's Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos .
Today is DeVos' first day, and it's also ours. We hope you'll stay tuned, and come to us to find out what's happening in schools and colleges across California -- and nationwide. On our radar today:
- Vice President Mike Pence cast a historic tie-breaking vote to seal the confirmation of DeVos, a Michigan Republican fundraisers who loves school choice .
- Here in Los Angeles, there's a major school board race afoot. The Times' editorial board today endorsed these candidates .
- Some campaign materials want you to associate board president Steve Zimmer with murderers.
- A lawsuit is targeting a major source of union funding.
- You have to meet this 83-year-old man who is just now graduating from high school.
'I am the newbie and I have a lot to learn': Betsy DeVos introduces herself
|Joy Resmovits
After a contentious confirmation process, Betsy DeVos addressed her new staff on her first day as secretary of Education.
She acknowledged the bumpy road behind her, asked for unity in serving children and made a bear joke .
Her speech offered little insight into what she actually will do on the job, but here are some things she said that show her conciliatory tone.
This confirmation process and the drama it engendered has been a bit of a bear.
DeVos suggested during her confirmation hearing that grizzly bears might be one reason a school might need a gun, which spawned Internet memes and protest signs .
There is no greater achievement in the world than positively changing the life of a child by bending the arc or breaking the cycle through education.
Civil rights organizations released statements opposing DeVos' nomination, but here DeVos used language reminiscent of the civil rights movement.
Let’s make this deal: I will challenge all on how and why we’ve done things a certain way, but I will listen to each of you.
DeVos acknowledges facing intense criticism for not knowing some basic tenets of education law and policy. But she underscores why Trump chose her: She doesn't have a background in public education. She has previously called public schools a "dead end."
You can read the full speech here .
It's hard to know what any of this means. DeVos has yet to fill crucial staff positions, and her choices will be telling. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has begun rolling back the Obama administration's education regulations.