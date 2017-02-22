Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- More than $3.3 million in outside spending has poured into the L.A. school board race.
- A new California law that bans state-funded travel to states that discriminate against LGBT people is affecting college students' plans.
iPad investigation, a new chancellor, potential layoffs: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Following an FBI investigation into L.A. Unified's iPad plan, the U.S. attorney's office said Tuesday it will not file charges against the district.
California:
- A Georgia Tech dean known for his commitment to increasing diversity has been named the new chancellor for UC Davis.
- How teachers are using virtual reality to enhance science lessons.
- San Diego Unified is considering layoffs to balance its budget.
Nationwide:
- An investigation finds that school districts direct their lowest performers to alternative schools in an effort to inflate scores and graduation rates.
- The Trump administration is preparing to roll back Obama-era protections for transgender students.
- A school prayer bill is advancing in Indiana.
