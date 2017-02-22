LOCAL CALIFORNIA

iPad investigation, a new chancellor, potential layoffs: What's new in education today

In and around Los Angeles:

  • Following an FBI investigation into L.A. Unified's iPad plan, the U.S. attorney's office said Tuesday it will not file charges against the district.

California:

  • A Georgia Tech dean known for his commitment to increasing diversity has been named the new chancellor for UC Davis.
  • How teachers are using virtual reality to enhance science lessons.
  • San Diego Unified is considering layoffs to balance its budget.

Nationwide:

  • An investigation finds that school districts direct their lowest performers to alternative schools in an effort to inflate scores and graduation rates.
  • The Trump administration is preparing to roll back Obama-era protections for transgender students.
  • A school prayer bill is advancing in Indiana.

