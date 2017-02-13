Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos had a rough weekend online. She took heat because a government website filled with special education data remains offline , and her agency got called out for misspelling W.E.B. Du Bois in a tweet.
- More and more schools statewide are integrating environmental education into their science classes.
It's Galentine's Day, and your 'Besty DeVos' is here to tell you we all make mistakes
|Joy Resmovits
By now, you might have read about the U.S. Department of Education's weekend Twitter follies.
In a nutshell, the department tweeted a quote from NAACP co-founder W.E.B. Du Bois — but misspelled his name as DeBois. A few hours later came a corrected version, then an apology tweet, which, in its first iteration, offered "our deepest apologizes" instead of "apologies."
People were quick to point out the mistake because new U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos' answers at her confirmation hearing raised questions for many about whether she had the knowledge to do the job. And her tweets haven't been so perfect either.
She has quickly become one of the most watched Cabinet members ... maybe ever?
Here's the thing. We all make mistakes.
Almost every time I type her name, I wind up first typing Besty, instead of Betsy. As in, my best friend.
And I'm not alone.
In fact, there's an entire parody account devoted to @ BestyDeVos .
So who is tweeting for Besty?
A 22-year-old freelance filmmaker named Zac Maur.
Reached by phone, Maur said he created the account while he was watching the Grammys on Sunday night. He found the Education Department's typos "ridiculous" and "thought it would be funny to create a Twitter account under a typo of her name."
Maur lives in Chicago, attended public schools outside the city, and recently graduated from Columbia College in Chicago. He accidentally and serendipitously stumbled onto the fact that people confuse Betsy with Besty.
"There were people that were tagging me, and not the real Betsy DeVos," he said of his new Twitter handle. "So I was just taking advantage of it, and responding with ridiculous things."
Most of Besty's initial swirl of action occurred on Feb. 13, which happens to be Galentine's Day — the pre-Valentine's Day celebration of female friendship created by the television show "Parks and Recreation."
A day of celebration for besties everywhere.