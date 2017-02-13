By now, you might have read about the U.S. Department of Education's weekend Twitter follies.

In a nutshell, the department tweeted a quote from NAACP co-founder W.E.B. Du Bois — but misspelled his name as DeBois. A few hours later came a corrected version, then an apology tweet, which, in its first iteration, offered "our deepest apologizes" instead of "apologies."

People were quick to point out the mistake because new U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos' answers at her confirmation hearing raised questions for many about whether she had the knowledge to do the job. And her tweets haven't been so perfect either.

She has quickly become one of the most watched Cabinet members ... maybe ever?