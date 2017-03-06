Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Study up for this week’s L.A. Unified Board elections by reading about the bigger picture , candidates who have messages but little money and how former mayor Richard Riordan is involved.
- Inside Celerity, the questionable charter network.
L.A. school board elections, inside a charter network, the future of school vouchers: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Questionable spending inside Celerity Charter School Network.
- These L.A. school board candidates have a message, but little money to get it out.
- L.A. Unified is expanding dual language programs for its youngest learners.
In California:
- Gov. Jerry Brown told Pepperdine law school students "there's no substitute for experience."
- This year, state legislators have introduced at least three dozen bills designed to make college more affordable.
- In the end, immigration fears didn't stop students from asking for California Dream Act college aid.
Nationwide:
- President Trump wants to create a national private school choice program. Here's how it could work.
- A state GOP bill could end a robust desegregation program in Kentucky.
- The Supreme Court puts off ruling on transgender rights and sends Gavin Grimm's case back to a lower court.