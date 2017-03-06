Education
Inside Celerity charter school network, questionable spending and potential conflicts of interest abound
Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

L.A. school board elections, inside a charter network, the future of school vouchers: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

  • Questionable spending inside Celerity Charter School Network.
  • These L.A. school board candidates have a message, but little money to get it out.
  • L.A. Unified is expanding dual language programs for its youngest learners.

In California:

Nationwide:

Latest updates

