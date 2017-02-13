Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos had a rough weekend online. She took heat because a government website filled with special education data remains offline , and her agency got called out for misspelling W.E.B. Du Bois in a tweet.
- More and more schools statewide are integrating environmental education into their science classes.
L.A. Unified says it could be doing more to prevent bullying
|Howard Blume
L.A. Unified could be doing more to prevent bullying, and that's according to the school district itself.
One in five high school students said they were bullied last year, as did one in four elementary students.
Officials might not know the full extent of the problem, because many schools apparently aren't tracking it.
Here's a link to the report.
Full coverage is upcoming.