Students at Eagle Rock High take part last week in an event aimed at reducing violence at schools.

L.A. Unified could be doing more to prevent bullying, and that's according to the school district itself.

One in five high school students said they were bullied last year, as did one in four elementary students.

Officials might not know the full extent of the problem, because many schools apparently aren't tracking it.

Here's a link to the report.

Full coverage is upcoming.