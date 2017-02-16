If breakfast is indeed the most important meal of the day, then great things should be in store for the Los Angeles Unified School District.

The district on Tuesday announced its recognition for serving breakfast to more low-income students than any other large school system in the nation, according to an annual report from the Food Research and Action Center.

The report was based on surveys of 73 large school systems around the country.

The Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit wants school districts to serve breakfast to 70 low-income students for every 100 who participate in the school lunch program. L.A. Unified exceeds this goal, serving about 40,000 more meals at breakfast than at lunch on the average day.

One reason for this is that students in L.A. Unified have no choice in the matter. They get breakfast served in the classroom, whether they like it or not and whether they eat it or not — which has contributed to tremendous food waste .

Many teachers have complained about lost class time, dirtier classrooms and an increase in rodents and insects.

But the district is not backing down. L.A. Unified has long been a trailblazer on food-related issues without ever quite solving the challenge of making more of its food taste good to students. As a compromise between appeal and nutrition, the district recently eased a ban on chocolate milk .

One other factor behind the push for breakfast: It's a money-maker, in terms of claiming federal reimbursement for feeding students from low-income families. This income has resulted in the hiring of more food-service workers, who belong to one of the school system's more powerful employee unions.