Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- School board elections are today. Learn more about what they mean , and browse our editorial board’s endorsements .
- UC proposes limiting out-of-state and international enrollment to one in five students systemwide.
LAUSD elections, caps on out-of-state UC students, Chance the Rapper's gift: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- It's election day . Here are our editorial board's endorsements.
- Young children were accused of ransacking a day-care center in San Pedro.
In California:
- UC proposes limiting the proportion of out-of-state residents attending its universities to one in five students.
- An idea for making California's school dashboard more coherent.
- A report encourages state lawmakers to pay more attention to toddlers.
Nationwide: