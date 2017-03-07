LOCAL CALIFORNIA
Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

LAUSD elections, caps on out-of-state UC students, Chance the Rapper's gift: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
Candidates for L.A. Unified District 4 (Stuart Palley / For The Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

  • UC proposes limiting the proportion of out-of-state residents attending its universities to one in five students.
  • An idea for making California's school dashboard more coherent.
  • A report encourages state lawmakers to pay more attention to toddlers.

Nationwide:

  • ESPN's The Undefeated profiles Democratic education reform activist Shavar Jeffries.
  • The comeback of cursive writing.
  • Chance the Rapper is donating $1 million to Chicago public schools.

Latest updates

