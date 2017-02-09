Parents who lost children in the Sandy Hook massacre bring violence prevention program to LAUSD

It was late in the school day, but the students sat in silence, fidgety yet focused. "Raise your hands if you've ever felt lonely," Anthony Owliaie, a therapist and presenter, asked of the several hundred kids gathered in the auditorium of Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School. Nearly all hands went up. "Me!" "I do!" "All the time!" broke the silence.

Owliaie had come to talk about "Just Say Hello," a campaign organized by the nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise to prevent social seclusion, stave off isolation and help students learn to talk to each other. One thing that can help, he told them: knowing a few ice breakers. Sandy Hook Promise was created by parents who lost children in the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. Their goal: prevent violence before it starts. Reach kids who feel left out early on. The program teaches students how to spot loneliness and potential signs of violence, both in person and on social media.