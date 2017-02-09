Milwaukee reporter familiar with vouchers pens op-ed on Betsy DeVos

Barbara J. Miner is a Milwaukee-based writer who says she has covered that city's school voucher program for more than a quarter of a century.

In today's Los Angeles Times, she pens an op-ed with the headline: "If you care about our public schools and our democracy, beware of Betsy DeVos and her vouchers."

"Betsy DeVos, now confirmed as secretary of Education, is not just another inexperienced member of the president’s Cabinet," Miner writes. "She is an ideologue with a singular educational passion — replacing our system of democratically controlled public schools with a universal voucher program that privileges private and religious ones."