- In an effort to make refugees feel welcome, California lawmakers have introduced legislation to give them immediate in-state tuition and get more translators for schools.
- Because of a shift in the investing strategy of California State Teachers’ Retirement system, school districts will need to contribute more to pension funds starting in 2021. Los Angeles Unified has the biggest net pension liability: $4 billion.
- Are K-12 students getting all the funding they need? A nonpartisan legislative office recommends shifting $1 billion from county education offices down to the district level.
- Parents are suing the San Diego Unified School District over its allegedly dangerous soccer fields — some of which are made from “tire crumbs."
- This foster father in Azusa has spent more than two decades taking in terminally ill children.
- It’s Betsy DeVos’ second day as Education secretary, and we’re all trying to figure out her plans.
- This afternoon, the NAACP will be holding its own hearing on the pros and cons of charter schools here in Los Angeles. Stay tuned for more.
Milwaukee reporter familiar with vouchers pens op-ed on Betsy DeVos
Barbara J. Miner is a Milwaukee-based writer who says she has covered that city's school voucher program for more than a quarter of a century.
In today's Los Angeles Times, she pens an op-ed with the headline: "If you care about our public schools and our democracy, beware of Betsy DeVos and her vouchers."
"Betsy DeVos, now confirmed as secretary of Education, is not just another inexperienced member of the president’s Cabinet," Miner writes. "She is an ideologue with a singular educational passion — replacing our system of democratically controlled public schools with a universal voucher program that privileges private and religious ones."