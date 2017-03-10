Rescinding Obama's school regulations, clarity on immigration rules, LAUSD's advice: What's new in education today

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- State schools chief Tom Torlakson is asking for clarity on whether ICE agents still follow a policy that involve avoiding schools.
- Read L.A. Unified’s new guidance for how employees should communicate in light of a recent court decision.
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- L.A. Unified is promoting next week's inaugural Los Angeles State of Women & Girls Address and Young Women's Assembly. It's invitation-only, with 700 girls, young women and trans youth expected to attend.
- The school district is advising employees on how to communicate following a court decision that makes public officials' business texts and emails on personal devices subject to public-records requests.
In California:
- State schools chief Tom Torlakson asked the federal government for clarity on whether schools are still considered "sensitive locations" that ICE agents should avoid.
Nationwide:
- A survey conducted by the Knowledge Is Power Program (KIPP), a charter school chain, found that its alumni needed more than academic support to succeed in college.
- Congress voted to scrap President Obama's regulations on school accountability.
- The Spokane, Wash., school district has made school harder — and eliminated "unchallenging" courses — in an effort to help students succeed in college.
- More on Jefferson Middle School Academy, the District of Columbia public school that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos visited.