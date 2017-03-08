L.A. Now
Follow the latest updates on the L.A. primary election
LOCAL CALIFORNIA

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Two of three L.A. Unified school board races likely will head into head into runoff elections.
  • The State Board of Education meets today to discuss the type of information parents receive about their children's schools. Follow along here.
Charter Schools Higher Education K-12 LAUSD University of California

School board election results, A Day Without a Woman, Berkeley's free lecture problem: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
School board candidate Nick Melvoin (Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)
School board candidate Nick Melvoin (Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

  • UC Berkeley is ending public viewing of thousands of video and audio lectures from YouTube and iTunes because of a Department of Justice order.
  • A new commission is looking into Californians' childcare needs .

Nationwide:

  • Some schools are closing because of observances of A Day Without a Woman.
  • Florida will investigate whether charter schools underreport their dropout rates.
  • A record number of Indiana students are using school vouchers to pay for private schools.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
55°