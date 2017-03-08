School board election results, A Day Without a Woman, Berkeley's free lecture problem: What's new in education today

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Two of three L.A. Unified school board races likely will head into head into runoff elections.
- The State Board of Education meets today to discuss the type of information parents receive about their children's schools. Follow along here.
In and around Los Angeles:
- Key school board elections are likely headed for a runoff.
- Incumbent board president Steve Zimmer talks about what he sees as the stakes.
In California:
- UC Berkeley is ending public viewing of thousands of video and audio lectures from YouTube and iTunes because of a Department of Justice order.
- A new commission is looking into Californians' childcare needs .
Nationwide:
- Some schools are closing because of observances of A Day Without a Woman.
- Florida will investigate whether charter schools underreport their dropout rates.
- A record number of Indiana students are using school vouchers to pay for private schools.