Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
Science bowl victory, Long Beach rebuffed, Spicer's mistake: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- North Hollywood High School students won a regional science competition, and will move on to the next round in Washington.
- The future of L.A. Unified will be shaped by two elections.
In California:
- Long Beach Unified won't be allowed to use the SAT in place of statewide standardized tests.
- This Oakland doctor talks to high school students about death and dying.
- Private colleges are worried about possible cuts to state financial aid.
Nationwide:
- The group that runs Washington's school voucher program expects to get more funding under the Trump administration.
- What Press Secretary Sean Spicer got wrong about Obama's protections for transgender students.
