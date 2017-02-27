ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2017: 'Moonlight' wins best picture after botched announcement
LOCAL CALIFORNIA

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Elections for the teachers union and the school board may shape the future of L.A. schools.
  • North Hollywood High School students won second place a regional science bowl, and will advance to the next round in Washington, D.C.
Betsy DeVos Higher Education K-12 LAUSD

Science bowl victory, Long Beach rebuffed, Spicer's mistake: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)

In and around Los Angeles:

  • North Hollywood High School students won a regional science competition, and will move on to the next round in Washington.
  • The future of L.A. Unified will be shaped by two elections.

In California:

Nationwide:

  • The group that runs Washington's school voucher program expects to get more funding under the Trump administration.
  • What Press Secretary Sean Spicer got wrong about Obama's protections for transgender students.

Come talk to us on Facebook . And go to www.latimes.com/schools to find all our latest education news in one spot.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
59°