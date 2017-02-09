- In an effort to make refugees feel welcome, California lawmakers have introduced legislation to give them immediate in-state tuition and get more translators for schools.
- Because of a shift in the investing strategy of California State Teachers’ Retirement system, school districts will need to contribute more to pension funds starting in 2021. Los Angeles Unified has the biggest net pension liability: $4 billion.
- Are K-12 students getting all the funding they need? A nonpartisan legislative office recommends shifting $1 billion from county education offices down to the district level.
- Parents are suing the San Diego Unified School District over its allegedly dangerous soccer fields — some of which are made from “tire crumbs."
- This foster father in Azusa has spent more than two decades taking in terminally ill children.
- It’s Betsy DeVos’ second day as Education secretary, and we’re all trying to figure out her plans.
- This afternoon, the NAACP will be holding its own hearing on the pros and cons of charter schools here in Los Angeles. Stay tuned for more.
East Coast: Snow day. Here? Sun, flip-flops, no time off
|Joy Resmovits
For students along the East Coast, Thursday is a snow day.
Per the Associated Press : "Schools were closed in most places, including New York City, Philadelphia and Boston, and government offices from the Philadelphia area to southern New England told most nonessential workers to stay home."
New England was expected to get between 8 and 12 inches of snow.
That's not the case, of course, in Los Angeles.
Schools are definitely open here. Despite the Mammoth snow pack, those hoping for a day off are, forgive us, just California dreamin'. They're also missing out on something East Coast kids so cherish: the unplanned day off when the pop quiz isn't popped, the exam isn't taken, the homework's not due.
For those East Coasters pining for the snow itself, never fear. Do what many others here do. Just procure some fake stuff.