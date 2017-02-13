A 2014 photo of Ramona Gedney (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

A teacher at Montara Ave. Elementary School in South Gate died last week after contracting meningitis, leading parents to worry about whether their children might have been exposed. The Los Angeles Unified School District issued a statement saying the county public health department "is taking appropriate measures to identify and protect those who may have come in contact with our employee. They have provided preventative antibiotics, as well as information about meningococcal disease." Parents gathered in front of the school Monday morning, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Public health officials are holding a meeting at the school Monday morning to share more information with parents, said L.A. Unified spokeswoman Barbara Jones. "We realize that our teacher’s death from a meningococcal bacteria-related illness may be causing concern. However, we want to assure our students, families and employees that their health and safety remain the District's top priority," the L.A. Unified statement said. "L.A. Unified was notified late Friday of the cause of our teacher’s death." District officials said they could not share the identity of the teacher for privacy reasons, but other news outlets have identified her as third-grade teacher Ramona Gedney. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's office, Gedney, who was 39, was pronounced dead in a Downey hospital on Feb. 6. The cause of death has not been finalized yet, said coroner's spokesman Craig Harvey. Some are sharing memories of Gedney on Facebook.