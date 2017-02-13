Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos had a rough weekend online. She took heat because a government website filled with special education data remains offline , and her agency got called out for misspelling W.E.B. Du Bois in a tweet.
- More and more schools statewide are integrating environmental education into their science classes.
South Gate teacher dies after contracting meningitis, causing parental concern
|Sonali Kohli
A teacher at Montara Ave. Elementary School in South Gate died last week after contracting meningitis, leading parents to worry about whether their children might have been exposed.
The Los Angeles Unified School District issued a statement saying the county public health department "is taking appropriate measures to identify and protect those who may have come in contact with our employee. They have provided preventative antibiotics, as well as information about meningococcal disease."
Parents gathered in front of the school Monday morning, according to CBS Los Angeles.
Public health officials are holding a meeting at the school Monday morning to share more information with parents, said L.A. Unified spokeswoman Barbara Jones.
"We realize that our teacher’s death from a meningococcal bacteria-related illness may be causing concern. However, we want to assure our students, families and employees that their health and safety remain the District's top priority," the L.A. Unified statement said.
"L.A. Unified was notified late Friday of the cause of our teacher’s death."
District officials said they could not share the identity of the teacher for privacy reasons, but other news outlets have identified her as third-grade teacher Ramona Gedney.
According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's office, Gedney, who was 39, was pronounced dead in a Downey hospital on Feb. 6. The cause of death has not been finalized yet, said coroner's spokesman Craig Harvey.
Some are sharing memories of Gedney on Facebook.
The L.A. Unified press release directs parents to this L.A. County of Public Health information page on meningococcal disease for more information about the health concerns. The disease can spread through coughing, sneezing or direct contact like sharing food and drinks.