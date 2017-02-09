South Pasadena wins academic decathlon in L.A. County contest

South Pasadena High School has won the academic decathlon competition for Los Angeles County for the third consecutive year, officials announced Thursday.

The school now advances to the California Academic Decathlon, which will be held near the end of March in Sacramento. Seven additional county teams from high schools in various districts also will compete at the state level because of their high scores. In order of point totals, they are: Edgewood High in West Covina, West High in Torrance, Mark Keppel High in Alhambra, Redondo Union High, Beverly Hills High, Alhambra High and El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera.

The top three individual scorers were Benjamin Lin of Edgewood, Nathaniel Lyons of Edgewood and Anthony Chen of South Pasadena.

The local decathlon competition is split into two portions, one with schools from L.A. Unified and one with schools from other school systems within Los Angeles County. L.A. Unified will announce its results Friday.

This year’s study topic in both competitions was World War II.

Each tournament has 10 portions that contribute to the scoring, and all had to relate to the topic.

Each school team has nine students: three with grade-point averages of 2.99 or lower; three with GPAs of 3.00 to 3.74 and three with GPAs of 3.75 or higher.

The county competition involved 43 official teams and 17 junior teams from 26 school districts.