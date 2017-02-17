LOCAL CALIFORNIA

  • About 3,000 more students than usual were absent in the Los Angeles Unified School District yesterday — they were likely participating in the Day Without Immigrants. In Long Beach Unified, 9,000 students were out.
  • One Los Angeles teacher handled the event by teaching an impromptu lesson on ICE raids.
Standing up for immigrants by teaching them, DeVos and her 'passionate' protesters: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
L.A. students walk from their high schools on Nov. 14 to protest Donald Trump's election. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • L.A. Unified is the champion of school breakfast.

  • Parents say L.A. Unified desperately needs more counselors who can walk students through immigration law.

  • L.A. Unified is the champion of school breakfast.

  • Parents say L.A. Unified desperately needs more counselors who can walk students through immigration law.

In California:

  • UC San Diego landed the Dalai Lama for its commencement speech, but some Chinese students are protesting.
  • Some are questioning the California State University system's reliance on placement exams to determine who needs remediation.
  • California legislators proposed putting a $2-billion bond to upgrade UC and Cal State campuses on the 2018 ballot.

Nationwide:

  • Under Ohio Gov. John Kasich's proposed budget, teachers would have to job shadow at local businesses to renew their licenses.
  • Ferguson, Mo., residents are chiding officials for using a Humvee to educate students about drugs.
  • On Wednesday, Betsy DeVos said the people who blocked her entrance to a public school were opposed to new ideas. On Thursday, she called them "passionate."

