Teens get a hand in figuring out how to break off toxic relationships

Fountain Valley High School students recently learned about the effects of teen dating violence and how to break the cycle of toxic relationships through "Love Shouldn't Hurt," a presentation created by Irvine-based nonprofit Human Options.

The after-school presentation was hosted by the school's relatively new student-run Domestic Violence Prevention Awareness Club, which invited Human Options to address club members and other students.

The nonprofit offers services to domestic-violence victims and lectures to students and parents throughout Orange County.