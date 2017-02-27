Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Elections for the teachers union and the school board may shape the future of L.A. schools.
- North Hollywood High School students won second place a regional science bowl, and will advance to the next round in Washington, D.C.
Teens get a hand in figuring out how to break off toxic relationships
|Priscella Vega
Fountain Valley High School students recently learned about the effects of teen dating violence and how to break the cycle of toxic relationships through "Love Shouldn't Hurt," a presentation created by Irvine-based nonprofit Human Options.
The after-school presentation was hosted by the school's relatively new student-run Domestic Violence Prevention Awareness Club, which invited Human Options to address club members and other students.
The nonprofit offers services to domestic-violence victims and lectures to students and parents throughout Orange County.