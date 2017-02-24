The Obama administration actually did consult with Americans when drafting guidelines for transgender students

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer defended Donald Trump’s decision to roll back Obama-era protections for transgender students, which stated that public schools must let students use the bathrooms and lockers of their choosing.

Like U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Spicer said that these issues are best left to the states. He also said that when the protections were written, “there was no input from parents, teachers, students or administrators. None.”

That’s not true, according to Catherine Lhamon, who drafted the initial guidance as assistant secretary for the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights.

The guidance hasn't been enforced since August, when a Texas judge issued a nationwide injunction. In a declaration she made in the Texas lawsuit, Lhamon wrote that her agency had been holding “listening sessions” about transgender students since 2010 — with parents, students , teachers, school administrators and religious groups. Lhamon says the Department of Education held between 10 and 20 of these meetings.

As a result of the Texas judge’s order, Lhamon said, the Obama administration stopped reviewing cases, visiting schools and collecting information on transgender cases. Still, she said, the guidance — even once it was stayed — empowered school boards to pass policies that allowed transgender students to use the bathrooms of their choice.

“It’s devastating to visit harm on students who are relying on the federal government,” Lhamon, a former lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union in Los Angeles, said of the new administration’s move. She added that rescinding the guidance would create confusion, instead of clarifying the law.

“It’s out of step with what the law demands,” said Lhamon, who now chairs the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. “It disregards the students who are required to be in school every day. It turns its back on educators who have asked for information on how to do what’s right.”

Trump has yet to nominate someone to fill Lhamon’s former post.