Debate has raged over whether University of California police properly responded to violent protests that shut down a UC Berkeley appearance of conservative firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos.

Police made one arrest and were both criticized and praised over their restraint.

Here's a cool graphic from the campus Daily Californian, showing how UC police tactics have changed over the years.

The accompanying story notes that UC issued systemwide recommendations in 2012 on how to avoid the use of police force in campus protests.

The report that led to the recommendations was ordered up after police clashed with student protestors supporting the Occupy movement in 2011 — using pepper spray against them at UC Davis and batons at UC Berkeley.