UC San Diego named among best for upward social mobility
A new study from a group of university professors has found UC San Diego is one of the best schools in the country for providing upward social mobility to diverse students across the state and nation.
Among highly selective public universities, UC San Diego has the highest population of low-income students who, once they earn a degree, have a high probability of thriving in the middle class and beyond, the study found.