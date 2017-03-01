Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Last night, Trump reiterated his campaign promise to create a nationwide school voucher program — but he provided few specifics.
Unified enrollment in L.A., high school audit and Texas homeschoolers fighting vouchers: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Los Angeles Unified is working on a portal that would allow parents to apply for all district schools — except for independent charters — in one place.
- How local teens use Snapchat
- L.A. Unified is holding a series of conversations on making schools accessible to students with disabilities.
In California:
- A state audit took a close look at college preparation in three districts. It found major achievement gaps and asked for more oversight.
- Bay Area students were disciplined for circulating a nude picture of a school administrator.
Nationwide:
- Betsy DeVos faced intense criticism after making it sound like she missed the history of historically black colleges.
- In Texas, homeschoolers who fear a loss of freedom are fighting a school voucher bill.
- The Roman Catholic archdiocese in Chicago told its schools to prevent immigration agents from entering buildings without warrants.