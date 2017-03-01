LOCAL CALIFORNIA

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

Unified enrollment in L.A., high school audit and Texas homeschoolers fighting vouchers: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
(Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

  • Los Angeles Unified is working on a portal that would allow parents to apply for all district schools — except for independent charters — in one place.
  • How local teens use Snapchat
  • L.A. Unified is holding a series of conversations on making schools accessible to students with disabilities.

In California:

  • A state audit took a close look at college preparation in three districts. It found major achievement gaps and asked for more oversight.
  • Bay Area students were disciplined for circulating a nude picture of a school administrator.

Nationwide:

  • Betsy DeVos faced intense criticism after making it sound like she missed the history of historically black colleges.
  • In Texas, homeschoolers who fear a loss of freedom are fighting a school voucher bill.
  • The Roman Catholic archdiocese in Chicago told its schools to prevent immigration agents from entering buildings without warrants.

