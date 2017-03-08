Watch with us: California State Board of Education meeting

Wednesday and Thursday, the California State Board of Education is meeting to talk about school accountability and the kind of information parents get about their schools.

Starting this year, parents will receive a new "dashboard" showing many measures of their schools: test scores, graduation rates and the rates at which students who still are learning English are becoming proficient. Eventually, the information also will include more factors, such as attendance levels and scores on new science tests.

Instead of numbers, schools will receive colors for each area. Some groups think the current draft isn't clear enough because it doesn't provide schools with an overall rating and makes it hard to compare them.

What do you think?

You can watch the meeting here, and stay tuned for updates.