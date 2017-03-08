The high school students at Lincoln Heights' Los Angeles Leadership Academy have been marching a lot lately — to fight for immigrant protection, to protest Donald Trump's presidential election, to make their voices heard in favor of LGBT rights.

On Wednesday, the charter school's student activist group, La Resistencia, decided that instead of missing more school for the nationwide A Day Without a Woman strike, they would throw a "Women's Party" at school.

So they filled the school's multipurpose room with red balloons bearing the names of strong women — Ida B. Wells, Susan B. Anthony, Michelle Obama — and invited speakers including Wendy Carrillo, a candidate for the 34th Congressional District, to speak about the importance of young women in politics and activism.

Decked out in red, the color of A Day Without a Woman, the teenagers said International Women's Day is important for young people because it gives girls a chance to celebrate themselves and boys a chance to recognize their importance.