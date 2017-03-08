Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Two of three L.A. Unified school board races likely will head into head into runoff elections.
- The State Board of Education meets today to discuss the type of information parents receive about their children's schools. Follow along here.
Why do women need their own day? Let L.A.'s teens tell you
|Sonali Kohli
The high school students at Lincoln Heights' Los Angeles Leadership Academy have been marching a lot lately — to fight for immigrant protection, to protest Donald Trump's presidential election, to make their voices heard in favor of LGBT rights.
On Wednesday, the charter school's student activist group, La Resistencia, decided that instead of missing more school for the nationwide A Day Without a Woman strike, they would throw a "Women's Party" at school.
So they filled the school's multipurpose room with red balloons bearing the names of strong women — Ida B. Wells, Susan B. Anthony, Michelle Obama — and invited speakers including Wendy Carrillo, a candidate for the 34th Congressional District, to speak about the importance of young women in politics and activism.
Decked out in red, the color of A Day Without a Woman, the teenagers said International Women's Day is important for young people because it gives girls a chance to celebrate themselves and boys a chance to recognize their importance.
Senior Bryan Peña said women are powerful and perfect, and they deserve a day for others to understand the struggles they face.
The adults agreed. Both teacher Brittany Estrada, who advises La Resistencia, and Carrillo said they want students to understand the power they have to influence their country's future.
What did you or your school do for International Women's Day? Tweet at us @LATeducation to let us know.