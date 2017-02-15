Teens may catch a few more Zs during the school week under a bill that state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada-Flintridge) introduced Monday.

Senate Bill 328 would require middle and high schools across California to start the school day no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

In his bill introduction, Portantino cited the American Academy of Pediatrics ' policy statement released in 2014 advising school districts to start the day no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

Districts that have adopted the policy have reported improved attendance rates, state exam and college admission scores, and grade-point averages, according to the academy.

Research has also shown that students who start classes later are involved in fewer disciplinary measures and car accidents.

"I wanted to put an evidence-based, sound public policy discussion on the table," Portantino said, when reached by phone on Monday. "The educators I've talked to have all been supportive."

