Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Say hello to the California School Dashboard.
- L.A. Unified’s chief financial officer warned the district about a looming financial deficit on her way out.
At the L.A. school board: a celebrity appearance, grim budget projection, expanded student wellness
|Sonali Kohli
Parents at many local schools don't want to share their campuses with charters — and in typical L.A. fashion, some are hoping that a little star power will strengthen their case.
Actor Ioan Gruffudd, whose daughter attends Third Street Elementary School in Hancock Park, told the Los Angeles Unified School District board on Tuesday what his child and others would lose if they have to give up some classrooms under a law that requires school districts to share available facilities with charter schools.
"The rooms you have designated as empty are actually not empty, but used for ... music and drama, the very things that got me where I am today," Gruffudd told the board.
The school is already crowded, and a district official who visited last week couldn't answer such questions as how all students would be able to eat lunch at reasonable times or what would happen to the special education class if a charter came in, Gruffudd said in an interview.
This isn't the first time a celebrity has appeared for a school cause. Actress Pamela Anderson visited the school board in June to help push for a vegan meal option.
In other news from Tuesday's school board meeting:
- Outgoing chief financial officer Megan Reilly presented an interim budget that says the district could face a $142.4-million deficit by 2018-19, if the governor's budget passes and enrollment continues to decline by about 3% annually.
- The board unanimously approved expenditure of $3.3 million to add a dental clinic and improvements to a wellness center at Fremont High School in Florence.
The vision and dental partnerships Superintendent Michelle King wants to implement could help alleviate the district's financial worries, board president Steve Zimmer said during the meeting.
When we talk about full service schools ... they’re not divorced from our budget issues.
The district has added more of these centers in recent years, in an attempt to provide families all the services they need in one place and to attract higher enrollment and attendance.