At the L.A. school board: a celebrity appearance, grim budget projection, expanded student wellness

Parents at many local schools don't want to share their campuses with charters — and in typical L.A. fashion, some are hoping that a little star power will strengthen their case.

Actor Ioan Gruffudd, whose daughter attends Third Street Elementary School in Hancock Park, told the Los Angeles Unified School District board on Tuesday what his child and others would lose if they have to give up some classrooms under a law that requires school districts to share available facilities with charter schools.

"The rooms you have designated as empty are actually not empty, but used for ... music and drama, the very things that got me where I am today," Gruffudd told the board.

The school is already crowded, and a district official who visited last week couldn't answer such questions as how all students would be able to eat lunch at reasonable times or what would happen to the special education class if a charter came in, Gruffudd said in an interview.

This isn't the first time a celebrity has appeared for a school cause. Actress Pamela Anderson visited the school board in June to help push for a vegan meal option.

In other news from Tuesday's school board meeting: