Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- L.A. Unified Superintendent Michelle King is expected to present her budget proposal at a board meeting today. Here's what you need to know about her plan.
- More than a decade after losing its accreditation, Compton College is one step away from winning back its full standing.
Dozens rally for more L.A. Unified funding to high-need schools
|Meg Bernhard
Dozens of activists gathered outside the headquarters of the Los Angeles Unified School District Tuesday afternoon to demand the school board allocate more resources to high-need schools and involve community members in funding decisions involving those schools.
As the L.A. school board met in closed session, speakers from a coalition of activist groups, as well as students and teachers, called on members of the school board to pass a resolution that would change the way the district allocates Title I federal funding for low-income students.
School Board member Monica Garcia briefly left the closed session just before 2 p.m. to thank those gathered and tell them that their "voices matter."
"We are interested in making L.A. Unified School District a district where all kids— all kids —get to graduation," she told the crowd.
Jennifer Velasquez, a student at Garfield High School, said she attended the rally "because we want equity and justice." The 16-year-old, who will be a junior in the fall, said many low-income and first-generation students attend her school.
"We need more money for the schools and our community," she said. "That's our future."
At Tuesday's board meeting, members will be discussing the district budget for the coming fiscal year.
Staff reporter Sonali Kohli contributed to this post.