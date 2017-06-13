Dozens rally for more L.A. Unified funding to high-need schools

Dozens of activists gathered outside the headquarters of the Los Angeles Unified School District Tuesday afternoon to demand the school board allocate more resources to high-need schools and involve community members in funding decisions involving those schools. As the L.A. school board met in closed session, speakers from a coalition of activist groups, as well as students and teachers, called on members of the school board to pass a resolution that would change the way the district allocates Title I federal funding for low-income students.

School Board member Monica Garcia briefly left the closed session just before 2 p.m. to thank those gathered and tell them that their "voices matter." "We are interested in making L.A. Unified School District a district where all kids— all kids —get to graduation," she told the crowd.