Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- A new advisory panel comprised of business, philanthropic and community leaders seeks to work with L.A. Unified superintendent Michelle King.
- Cal State's trustees are grappling with the system's budget as they try to create room for more qualified students.
A civic group is advising L.A. Unified, Cal State's capacity issues, a record-setting donation: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- A group of business, philanthropic and community leaders want to advise L.A. Unified Supt. Michelle King on fixing the district.
- USC's president sent a letter to the campus community saying he would "examine and address" a Times report about the former medical school dean's drug use and criminal ties.
In California:
- Cal State's trustees are trying to assemble a budget that helps the system accommodate more fully qualified students, thousands of whom were turned away from their desired campuses.
- Meet the Nazarians, an Iranian couple that donated $17 million to CSUN's Valley Performing Arts Center in the system's largest ever arts-related donation.
