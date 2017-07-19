LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

Betsy DeVosCalifornia State UniversityCharter SchoolsHigher EducationK-12LAUSD

A civic group is advising L.A. Unified, Cal State's capacity issues, a record-setting donation: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
Austin Beutner began quietly putting together the advisory task force, with the superintendent's endorsement, in the latter part of 2016. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Austin Beutner began quietly putting together the advisory task force, with the superintendent's endorsement, in the latter part of 2016. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

  • A group of business, philanthropic and community leaders want to advise L.A. Unified Supt. Michelle King on fixing the district.
  • USC's president sent a letter to the campus community saying he would "examine and address" a Times report about the former medical school dean's drug use and criminal ties.

In California:

  • Cal State's trustees are trying to assemble a budget that helps the system accommodate more fully qualified students, thousands of whom were turned away from their desired campuses.
  • Meet the Nazarians, an Iranian couple that donated $17 million to CSUN's Valley Performing Arts Center in the system's largest ever arts-related donation. 

Nationwide:

  • House Republicans are rejecting Trump's proposed cuts to higher education.
  • Betsy DeVos started a speech focused on special education by talking about school choice.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
73°