A deal for LAUSD workers, UC strike voices, the National Teacher of the Year's White House stand: What's new in education

L.A. Unified reached a tentative deal with a workers union to avert a planned one-day strike that could have shut down schools.
Meet the workers who are striking at UCLA this week.
Los Angeles school district and union officials announced a contract agreement Tuesday night that averted a one-day strike planned for next week.
This week, thousands of UC employees are staging a three-day strike for better pay and working conditions.
On Monday, more than 20,000 custodians, cooks, lab technicians, nurse aides and other members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299 walked off their jobs. By Tuesday, two more unions joined in sympathy strikes.
The union and UC reached a bargaining impasse last year. The university has said it won’t meet the workers’ demands.
Fong Chuu is a registered nurse who has assisted with countless liver transplants, kidney surgeries and gastric bypasses during 34 years at UCLA.
Working with her are scrub technicians who sterilize equipment, hand medical instruments to the surgeon and dress patient wounds.
Defense lawyers in civil cases in Torrance and other school districts are trying to work around a law that prevents those accused of sexual misconduct from claiming that young victims willingly participated in relationships.
L.A. Unified is promoting Teacher Appreciation Week.
California Sen. Kamala Harris has canceled plans to deliver UC Berkeley’s commencement address this weekend in support of UC workers who are on strike over wages and health benefits.
“Due to the ongoing labor dispute, Sen. Harris regretfully cannot attend and speak at this year’s commencement ceremony at UC Berkeley,” said a statement from Harris’ office issued Monday. “She wishes the graduates and their families a joyous commencement weekend and success for the future. They are bright young leaders and our country is counting on them.”
UC’s largest employee union, the 25,000-member American Federation of County, State and Municipal Employees Local 3299, launched a three-day strike Monday and had earlier called for a speakers’ boycott.
A union representing L.A. Unified support workers is planning a weeklong strike.
