A firefighting teacher, new financial aid proposals and the California School Dashboard: What's new in education today

Here's the latest:
- Learn about the California School Dashboard, a new portal for parents seeking information about their children’s education.
- California Democrats unveil an expansive financial aid proposal.
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- L.A. Unified is reminding parents to get their children vaccinated
- Despite the aims of the Local Control Funding Formula, school funding disparities remain in Los Angeles and across the state
- How a teacher saved his neighbors from a house fire
In California:
- Democrats unveil an expansive college financial aid plan
- Introducing your new guide to understanding your child's education
- Palo Alto Unified mishandled sexual assault complaints, federal government finds
Nationwide:
- What Chicago is doing to improve schools by holding principals accountable
- New York state is poised to get rid of a teacher literacy test that high numbers of minorities failed