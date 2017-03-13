LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Learn about the California School Dashboard, a new portal for parents seeking information about their children’s education.
  • California Democrats unveil an expansive financial aid proposal.
A firefighting teacher, new financial aid proposals and the California School Dashboard: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:

  • L.A. Unified is reminding parents to get their children vaccinated
  • Despite the aims of the Local Control Funding Formula, school funding disparities remain in Los Angeles and across the state
  • How a teacher saved his neighbors from a house fire

In California:

  • Democrats unveil an expansive college financial aid plan
  • Introducing your new guide to understanding your child's education
  • Palo Alto Unified mishandled sexual assault complaints, federal government finds

Nationwide:

