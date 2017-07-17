LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • A former USC medical school used drugs and kept company with criminals; a young woman overdosed in his presence in a Pasadena hotel room.
  • Researchers will study whether online courses that help L.A. Unified students make up subjects they failed work as well as similar in-person classes.
A former USC dean's secret life, community college board dispute, girls' access to sports: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
Puliafito was the public face of the Keck School of Medicine. (Getty Images / Associated Press)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • The secret life of a former USC medical school dean involved methamphetamine use and drug-fueled parties.
  • L.A. Community College District trustees will meet behind closed doors to investigate one board member's allegations that another threatened her.

In California:

  • Stanford University professor Maryam Mirzakhani, the only woman to win the mathematics equivalent of the Nobel Prize, died at 40.
  • It's hard to know whether girls have equal access to sports in California's schools.

Nationwide:

  • U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said the Obama administration's beefed-up civil rights investigations treated students unfairly.
  • New York's alternative schools are facing potential new regulations that could eventually force some of them to shut down.

Latest updates

