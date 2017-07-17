Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- A former USC medical school used drugs and kept company with criminals; a young woman overdosed in his presence in a Pasadena hotel room.
- Researchers will study whether online courses that help L.A. Unified students make up subjects they failed work as well as similar in-person classes.
A former USC dean's secret life, community college board dispute, girls' access to sports: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- The secret life of a former USC medical school dean involved methamphetamine use and drug-fueled parties.
- L.A. Community College District trustees will meet behind closed doors to investigate one board member's allegations that another threatened her.
In California:
- Stanford University professor Maryam Mirzakhani, the only woman to win the mathematics equivalent of the Nobel Prize, died at 40.
- It's hard to know whether girls have equal access to sports in California's schools.
Nationwide:
- U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said the Obama administration's beefed-up civil rights investigations treated students unfairly.
- New York's alternative schools are facing potential new regulations that could eventually force some of them to shut down.