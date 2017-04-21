LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest

Betsy DeVosCalifornia State UniversityHigher EducationK-12LAUSDUniversity of California

A principal reassigned, Berkeley's Ann Coulter flip-flop, the end of a law school: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
Protesters demonstrate against Milo Yiannopoulos in Berkeley on Feb. 1. (Noah Berger / European Pressphoto Agency)
Protesters demonstrate against Milo Yiannopoulos in Berkeley on Feb. 1. (Noah Berger / European Pressphoto Agency)

In and around Los Angeles:

  • Whittier Law School has stopped accepting new students and will shut down entirely once all current students have graduated.
  • After complaints from parents, L.A. Unified officials have reassigned a Sherman Oaks administrator.

In California:

  • UC Berkeley reversed its decision: Conservative commentator Ann Coulter will visit the campus after all.
  • A state audit of California State University said the system hires too many managers.
  • The University of California said it has uncovered a fraud that targeted students in its student healthcare plan.
  • Former Cal State Fullerton president Milton A. Gordon, 81, died after a long illness.

Nationwide:

  • Education Secretary Betsy DeVos visited public schools in Ohio with foe Randi Weingarten. DeVos held her line on school choice.
  • A Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student was arrested in California.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
62°