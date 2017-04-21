A principal reassigned, Berkeley's Ann Coulter flip-flop, the end of a law school: What's new in education today

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- UC Berkeley officials changed their minds on Ann Coulter's visit to campus.
- A local law school plans to shut down as many law schools nationwide struggle.
In and around Los Angeles:
- Whittier Law School has stopped accepting new students and will shut down entirely once all current students have graduated.
- After complaints from parents, L.A. Unified officials have reassigned a Sherman Oaks administrator.
In California:
- UC Berkeley reversed its decision: Conservative commentator Ann Coulter will visit the campus after all.
- A state audit of California State University said the system hires too many managers.
- The University of California said it has uncovered a fraud that targeted students in its student healthcare plan.
- Former Cal State Fullerton president Milton A. Gordon, 81, died after a long illness.
Nationwide:
- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos visited public schools in Ohio with foe Randi Weingarten. DeVos held her line on school choice.
- A Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student was arrested in California.