Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- A state audit out this morning says he UC system overpays top employees and did not disclose millions in budget reserves.
- Learn more about the key findings of the audit here.
A scathing UC audit, Plan B in a college vending machine, integration by school choice: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- A Notre Dame High student will be the 13th high school athlete to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
- A new database published by the California Charter Schools Assn. aims to show how some of the state funding intended for high-need students at L.A. Unified isn't reaching their schools.
In California:
- A state audit of the University of California says it pays top employees too much and didn't disclose $175 million in budget reserve funds.
- UC Davis has a vending machine that sells the morning-after pill.
- A bill that would narrow the ways charter school could be authorized faces a long path ahead in the Legislature.
Nationwide:
- Betsy DeVos encountered protesters ("Vouchers only help the rich") and counterprotesters ("Good Morning Mrs. DeVos") on a school visit intended to highlight the challenges military children face.
- A look at how the choices of wealthier parents in New York can dictate the degree of integration — or segregation — in schools.