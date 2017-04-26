LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest

  • A state audit out this morning says he UC system overpays top employees and did not disclose millions in budget reserves.
  • Learn more about the key findings of the audit here.
Betsy DeVosHigher EducationK-12LAUSDUniversity of California

A scathing UC audit, Plan B in a college vending machine, integration by school choice: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
UCLA campus (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA campus (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

  • A state audit of the University of California says it pays top employees too much and didn't disclose $175 million in budget reserve funds.
  • UC Davis has a vending machine that sells the morning-after pill.
  • A bill that would narrow the ways charter school could be authorized faces a long path ahead in the Legislature.

Nationwide:

  • Betsy DeVos encountered protesters ("Vouchers only help the rich") and counterprotesters ("Good Morning Mrs. DeVos") on a school visit intended to highlight the challenges military children face.
  • A look at how the choices of wealthier parents in New York can dictate the degree of integration — or segregation — in schools.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
61°