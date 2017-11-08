An oil spill near a school, charter school concessions, taxes for graduate students: What's new in education

LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Charter schools in L.A. want L.A. Unified to relax some rules. But it looks like there will be a compromise today to avoid a public fight.
  • Cal State trustees are meeting in Long Beach, trying to juggle a push to graduate more students in four years with ongoing budget pressures.
Joy Resmovits
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

  • What we're watching at this week's California State Board of Education meeting
  • Cal State faculty tell trustees that they feel too rushed by a plan to loosen course requirements by next fall

Nationwide:

  • People who oppose school vouchers won seats in a closely-watched school board race in Douglas County, Colo.
  • How the GOP tax bill could hit graduate students very hard

 

Latest updates

