Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Charter schools in L.A. want L.A. Unified to relax some rules. But it looks like there will be a compromise today to avoid a public fight.
- Cal State trustees are meeting in Long Beach, trying to juggle a push to graduate more students in four years with ongoing budget pressures.
An oil spill near a school, charter school concessions, taxes for graduate students: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Charter school advocates won some concessions from L.A. Unified on Tuesday
- State and local officials are investigating an oil spill a block away from a school
- Three UCLA basketball players were reportedly involved in a shoplifting incident in China
In California:
- What we're watching at this week's California State Board of Education meeting
- Cal State faculty tell trustees that they feel too rushed by a plan to loosen course requirements by next fall
Nationwide:
- People who oppose school vouchers won seats in a closely-watched school board race in Douglas County, Colo.
- How the GOP tax bill could hit graduate students very hard