- Michelle King is recuperating from surgery and has appointed a subordinate to run the school district in her stead.
- The Trump administration revealed a sweeping set of immigration demands Sunday night — including the building of a wall on the southern border — as tradeoffs for legislation to protect the so-called `Dreamers.' They could kill prospects for a DACA deal.
- One of our own tells his personal story of what DACA has meant for him.
A Snapchat threat, the end of exit exams, DeVos' priorities: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- A USC fundraising official quit amid allegations that he sexually harassed female colleagues.
- Someone took to Snapchat to send messages threatening to "just kill everyone" at Van Nuys High School.
In California:
- A UC Davis emergency room doctor is leading an effort to find patterns that will help prevent gun violence.
- Say goodbye to California's high school exit exam.
Nationwide:
- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos released a list of her top priorities. No. 1 is school choice.
- She visited a Bay Area public school last week to learn about "personalized learning."