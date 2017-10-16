LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Michelle King is recuperating from surgery and has appointed a subordinate to run the school district in her stead.
  • The Trump administration revealed a sweeping set of immigration demands Sunday night — including the building of a wall on the southern border — as tradeoffs for legislation to protect the so-called `Dreamers.' They could kill prospects for a DACA deal.
  • One of our own tells his personal story of what DACA has meant for him.
Betsy DeVosK-12LAUSDUniversity of California

A Snapchat threat, the end of exit exams, DeVos' priorities: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
Education Secretary Besy DeVos (TNS)
Education Secretary Besy DeVos (TNS)

In and around Los Angeles:

  • A USC fundraising official quit amid allegations that he sexually harassed female colleagues.
  • Someone took to Snapchat to send messages  threatening to "just kill everyone" at Van Nuys High School.

In California:

  • A UC Davis emergency room doctor is leading an effort to find patterns that will help prevent gun violence.
  • Say goodbye to California's high school exit exam.

Nationwide:

  • Education Secretary Betsy DeVos released a list of her top priorities. No. 1 is school choice.
  • She visited a Bay Area public school last week to learn about "personalized learning."

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
78°